Today
High School Cross Country — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Sky-Em District Meet, 2 p.m., Lane Community College, Eugene; Bandon, Coquille, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Pacific, Brookings-Harbor at Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 meet, 2 p.m., Valley of the Rogue State Park, Rogue River.
Friday, Oct. 26
High School Football — Midwestern League South Eugene at North Bend: 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Rogue River, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Prospect at Myrtle Point, 5 p.m. Six-man Crossover: Powers vs. Class 3A District 2: Hidden Valley at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.; Sutherlin at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 27
High School Volleyball — Class 2A Playoffs: Vernonia at Coquille, 3 p.m.; Reedsport at Kennedy, 2 p.m. Class 4A Playoffs: Marshfield at La Grande, 2 p.m.
High School Football — Six-Man Crossover, Powers vs. Harper, 4 p.m., Madras High School.
College Volleyball — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1 p.m.