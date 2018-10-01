Today
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Riddle at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Coquille, 5 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Gold Beach, Myrtle Point and Reedsport at Bandon Invitational, 5 p.m., Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Women’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 4 p.m.