Today
High School Softball — Sutherlin at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley (2), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 15
High School Baseball — Marshfield at Mazama (2), noon; Coquille at East Linn Christian, 4 p.m.;
High School Softball — Mazama at Marshfield (2), 11 a.m.; Coquille at Oakridge, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
High School Baseball — North Bend at Crater (2), 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Gold Beach (2), noon; Lost River at Reedsport, 1 p.m.; Bandon at Umpqua Valley Christian, 11 a.m.; Bandon vs. Kennedy at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
High School Softball — North Bend at Crater (2), 1 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek (2), 1 p.m.
High School Dance — Marshfield at State championships, Portland.