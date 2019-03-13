Today

High School Baseball — Marshfield at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Marshfield at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Pleasant Hill Icebreaker, 3 p.m.; Reedsport at Run for the Clover, 3 p.m., Waldport.

Thursday, March 14

High School Softball — Sutherlin at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, March 15

High School Baseball — Marshfield at Mazama (2), noon; Coquille at East Linn Christian, 4 p.m.;

High School Softball — Mazama at Marshfield (2), 11 a.m.; Coquille at Oakridge, 4 p.m.

