Today
High School Baseball — Riddle at Bandon, 4 p.m.
High School Softball — Reedsport at Oakland, 4:30 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Junction City at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Junction City at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 13
High School Baseball — Marshfield at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Marshfield at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Pleasant Hill Icebreaker, 3 p.m.; Reedsport at Run for the Clover, 3 p.m., Waldport.
Thursday, March 14
High School Softball — Sutherlin at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley (2), 2 p.m.