Today
High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: New Hope at Pacific, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Reedsport at Beach Bash, Gold Beach. Reedsport girls at Cottage Grove Invitational.
Women’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Feb. 3
No local events scheduled.