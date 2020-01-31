Today

High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: New Hope at Pacific, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 4 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Nonleague: Coquille at Central Linn, 5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Reedsport at Beach Bash, Gold Beach. Reedsport girls at Cottage Grove Invitational.

Women’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 3

No local events scheduled.

