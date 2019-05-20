Today
High School Baseball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Nestucca, 4 p.m.
High School Softball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Santiam, 4 p.m.
College Golf — SWOCC at NWAC tournament, DuPont, Wash.
College Track & Field — SWOCC at NWAC Championships, Gresham.
Tuesday, May 21
College Track & Field — SWOCC at NWAC Championships, Gresham.
Wednesday, May 22
High School Baseball — Class 2A-1A Playoffs: Lost River or Glide at Reedsport; Bandon TBA.
High School Softball — Class 5A playoffs: North Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m. Class 2A-1A Playoffs: Bandon TBA.