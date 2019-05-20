Today

High School Baseball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Nestucca, 4 p.m.

High School Softball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Santiam, 4 p.m.

College Golf — SWOCC at NWAC tournament, DuPont, Wash.

College Track & Field — SWOCC at NWAC Championships, Gresham.

Tuesday, May 21

College Track & Field — SWOCC at NWAC Championships, Gresham.

Wednesday, May 22

High School Baseball — Class 2A-1A Playoffs: Lost River or Glide at Reedsport; Bandon TBA.

High School Softball — Class 5A playoffs: North Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m. Class 2A-1A Playoffs: Bandon TBA.

