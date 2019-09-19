Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 5:45 p.m. Sky-Em League; Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Marist catholic, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Glendale, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Sutherlin, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.; Glide at Brookings-Harbor, 3:30 p.m.; South Umpqua at Douglas, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
High School Football — South Eugene at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Marshfield at Klamath Union, 7 p.m.; Jefferson at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Oakland, 7 p.m.; Glide at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Prospect, 7 p.m.; Newport at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Myrtle Point at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — Clark at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
High School Volleyball — North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m.
High School Cross Country — North Bend, Marshfield, Coquille and Myrtle Point at Prefontaine Memorial Run, 9:45 a.m., Coos Bay.
College Volleyball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
College Soccer — SWOCC at Chemeketa, noon.