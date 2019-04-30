Today
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m., Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m., Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Sky-Em League at Marshfield, 4 p.m.; Coquille, Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific at Bandon Small Schools Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
High School Track & Field — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.; Reedsport at Monroe, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Emerald Valley. Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport at district tournament, Medford.
Thursday, May 2
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at North Bend, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Black Butte Ranch. Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport at district tournament, Medford.