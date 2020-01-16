Today
High School Swimming — Junction City and Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7:15 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Elmira at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Toledo, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Glendale at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5:45 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Elmira at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Thurston at North Bend, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Reedsport at Oregon Classic, Redmond.
Saturday, Jan. 18
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 6 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Hew Hope, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Nick Lutz Invitational, Florence; Marshfield and Reedsport at Oregon Classic, Redmond.
Women’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 4 p.m.