Today
High School Boys Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 3:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Henley at Marshfield, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Newport, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Winter Lake Classic at Coquille: Illinois Valley vs. Reedsport, 3 p.m.; Sheridan vs. Coquille, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Tree Classic at Myrtle Point: Gold Beach vs. Pacific, 5 p.m.; Delphian vs. Myrtle Point, 8 p.m. Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Siuslaw TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at South Umpqua, 6:30 p.m. Winter Lake Classic: Reedsport vs. Illinois Valley, 4:45 p.m.; Coquille vs. Sheridan, 8 p.m. Myrtle Tree Classic at Myrtle Point: Mapleton vs. Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Gold Beach vs. Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m. High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Coquille at Coast Classic at North Bend, 1 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Culver Invitational.
High School Swimming — Ashland and Crater at Marshfield, 3 p.m.; North Bend at Thurston Invitational, 4 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. South Puget Sound at Dale Bates Classic, Eugene, 5 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Spokane at Everett Tournament, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8
High School Boys Basketball — Winter Lake Classic: Illinois, Reedsport, Sheridan and Coquille, TBA, third-place game at 3 p.m., championship at 7 p.m. Myrtle Point Tournament: Gold Beach, Delphian and Myrtle Point, TBA. Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Siuslaw TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 3 p.m. Winter Lake Classic: Coquille, Reedsport, Sheridan and Illinois Valley, TBA, third-place game 2 p.m.; championship game at 5:15 p.m. Myrtle Point Tournament: Myrtle Point, Gold Beach, Pacific and Mapleton, TBA.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Coquille at Coast Classic at North Bend, 9 a.m.; Myrtle Point at Culver Invitational; Reedsport at Springfield Invitational.
High School Swimming — North Bend Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Tacoma at Dale Bates Classic, Eugene, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Everett Tournament, TBA.