Today
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 4 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Thurston, 5 p.m.
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Reedsport at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 18
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Reedsport at Glide, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Gold Beach, Myrtle Point at Coastal Classic, Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Willamette, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Willamette at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Willamette at North Bend, 4 p.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Clackamas (2), 1 p.m.
Friday, April 19
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Marshfield, Powers, Pacific and North Bend at Bulldog Triplex, North Bend, 4 p.m.