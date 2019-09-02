Today

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Nonleague: Newport at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Myrtle Point, 5:15 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 6:45 p.m.; Rogue River at Pacific, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Marshfield at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball — SWOCC at Pacific JV, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball — Oakland, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Reedsport jamboree.

