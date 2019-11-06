Today

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 8

High School Football — Class 5A Playoffs: North Bend at Wilsonville, 7 p.m. Class 4A Playoffs: Marshfield at Banks, 7 p.m. Class 3A Playoffs: Siuslaw at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

High School Football — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Heppner, 1 p.m.; Santiam at Coquille, 2 p.m. Class 3A Playoffs: Brookings-Harbor at Amity, 1 p.m.

High School Cross Country — State meet, 10 a.m., Lane Community College

College Swimming — George Fox at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m., North Bend Municipal Pool.

Men’s College Soccer — NWAC Playoffs, SWOCC at Tacoma, 1:30 p.m.

