Today

High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Bandon at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Coquille (2), 2 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf — Bandon at Class 3A-2A-1A State Tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament, Quail Valley, Banks.

Wednesday, May 15

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 16

High School Track & Field — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.

