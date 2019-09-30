Today
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic ta Marshfield, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Waldport at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
High School Volleyball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at New Hope, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Powers at Milo Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 3 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 5 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.; Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Pacific, Powers, Reedsport, Gold Beach, Marshfield and Myrtle Point at Cinnamon Roll Run, Port Orford, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Women’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 4 p.m.