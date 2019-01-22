Today

High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Skyline League: UVC at Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield JV at Reedsport, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: UVC at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

High School Wrestling — North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

High School Wrestling — Crow, Glide and Oakland at Reedsport.

