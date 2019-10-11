Today
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Marshfield and Siuslaw at Paul Mariman Invitational, Philomath
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Lane at SWOCC, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 13
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 14
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Uumpqua Valley Christian at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Coquille at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.