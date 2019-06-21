Today

American Legion Baseball — South Coos at Brookings, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

American Legion Baseball — Grants Pass at North Coos (2), 4 p.m., Clyde Allen Field.

Friday, June 28

American Legion Baseball — North Coos at North Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

