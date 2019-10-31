Today
High School Cross Country — Sky-Em League District Meet, noon, Lane Community College.
Friday, Nov. 1
High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Rogue River at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Siuslaw at Sutherlin, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Linn-Benton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
High School Volleyball — Class 5A Playoffs: North Bend at West Albany, 2 p.m. Class 4A Playoffs: Marshfield at Sweet Home, 4 p.m. Class 2A Playoffs: Weston-McEwen at Coquille, 3 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 4A Play-In Round: Marshfield at Baker, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Lane, 2:30 p.m.