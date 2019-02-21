Today
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Feb. 22
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Class 2A Playoffs: Coquille at Knappa, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 5:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling — State Tournament, Portland, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 23
High School Girls Basketball — Class 2A Playoffs, Union at Coquille, 2 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — State Tournament, Portland, all day.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 4 p.m.