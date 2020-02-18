Today
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Linn-Benton, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Linn-Benton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference Playoffs: Reedsport at Bandon.