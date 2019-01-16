Today
High School Swimming — North Bend three-way, 4 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point at Riddle
Women’s College Basketball — Umpqua at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Umpqua at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
High School Wrestling — Marshfield at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Yoncalla, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Yoncalla, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Coquille at Oregon Classic, Redmond.
High School Swimming — Marshfield home meet.