Today
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover: Marshfield vs. Henley, 12:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 5 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover: Marshfield vs. Hidden Valley, 1:30 p.m., Mazama High School. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 3:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Lebanon Invitational, noon.
High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point at Eagle Point Invitational.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 6
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Jan. 7
High School Swimming — North Eugene at Marshfield, 4 p.m.