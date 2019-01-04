Today

High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover: Marshfield vs. Henley, 12:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 5 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover: Marshfield vs. Hidden Valley, 1:30 p.m., Mazama High School. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 3:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 6 p.m.

High School Swimming — North Bend at Lebanon Invitational, noon.

High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point at Eagle Point Invitational.

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 7

High School Swimming — North Eugene at Marshfield, 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags