COOS COUNTY — Local nonprofit mediation organization Common Ground Mediation is faced with potential service cuts to Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties after receiving a 20-percent cut in state funding.
Common Ground Mediation provides conflict resolution services to local communities. It helps mediate disputes between landlords and tenants, neighbors, families and workplace disputes among others.
“We provide collaborative conflict resolutions services through education, mediation and facilitation at an affordable level,” Karlee Cottrell with Common Ground Mediation said.
Common Ground Mediation gets the bulk of its funding through a grant that comes out of the state of Oregon’s general fund. On a biennium, the state grants funding to Community Dispute Resolution services through the Oregon Office for Community Dispute Resolution. The OOCDR distributes that funding to 15 different CDRC’s throughout the state, one of those CDRC’s is Common Ground Mediation
“That grant allocated on a biennium basis has had some flat funding with changes for the past four years. In the 2019 biennium we were expecting a slight increase in funding, and found out at the last moment that we would actually be getting a 20 percent decrease.” Cottrell said.
Common Ground Mediation is working locally and at the state level with other CDRC’s to restore those lost funds in the February 2020 legislative session.
“One of our strongest services we provide the counties is some relief to our overburdened courts through residential evictions in small claims court by providing free mediation services in court,” Cottrell said.
Much of the work done by Common Ground Mediation is carried out by trained volunteer mediators.
“What this cut in funding means for us is it’s going to limit our capacity to maintain volunteers. All of our volunteers are professionally trained. We have about 20-25 mediators currently between the counties, so this will limit our capacity to recruit and maintain those volunteers,” Cottrell said. “It’ll limit our ability to continue to provide them quality education opportunities and bring trainings to them.”
Cottrell said that efforts made by Common Ground Mediation in recent years to expand its reach to the community through educational opportunities at different community functions and workshops will also suffer some because of these cuts.
“It’s going to cause us to lose momentum on some of the outreach work we’ve been doing, and we’ll have to scale back to focus on core programs,” Cottrell said.
According to Cottrell, last year, Common Grounds Mediation took on 490 mediation cases in Coos, Douglas and Curry counties.
Being a nonprofit, Common Ground Mediation is no stranger to fundraising, and hopes to recoup some of its losses through its annual fundraising efforts.
Since this cut was across the board and provided some strain to all the CDRC’s in the state, Cottrell said Common Grounds Mediation hopes to work with other CDRC to find other foundational grant opportunities.