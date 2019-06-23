SWOCC Weather Balloon (copy)

NOV. 16, 2018 — Dr. Aaron Coyner stands by as his students with Southwestern's Physics Experimental Atmospheric Research ready a weather balloon for release on the Coos Campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College.

 Ed Glazar, The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library welcomes Southwestern Oregon Community College's physicist and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador. Dr. Aaron Coyner who is scheduled to speak in a program called “A Universe of Exploration: Humanity's Past, Present and Future in the Cosmos.” The program will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the library.

Professor Coyner has spoken previously at local libraries, and as a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, he speaks often about the latest discoveries from NASA’s missions.

This program is aligned with NBPL’s Summer Reading Program theme, A Universe of Stories, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Dr. Coyner will return to the library at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 to be part of the presentation for "Chasing the Moon," a new three-part documentary from PBS’s American Experience, exploring the history of the space program leading up to that historic event.

The Summer Reading Program features weekly programs for a variety of ages and is made possible by the support of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library and a Ready to Read grant from the OR State Library. All library programs are free, but a library card is required to check out books and other materials.

For more information about this and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments