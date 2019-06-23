NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library welcomes Southwestern Oregon Community College's physicist and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador. Dr. Aaron Coyner who is scheduled to speak in a program called “A Universe of Exploration: Humanity's Past, Present and Future in the Cosmos.” The program will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the library.
Professor Coyner has spoken previously at local libraries, and as a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, he speaks often about the latest discoveries from NASA’s missions.
This program is aligned with NBPL’s Summer Reading Program theme, A Universe of Stories, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Dr. Coyner will return to the library at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 to be part of the presentation for "Chasing the Moon," a new three-part documentary from PBS’s American Experience, exploring the history of the space program leading up to that historic event.
The Summer Reading Program features weekly programs for a variety of ages and is made possible by the support of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library and a Ready to Read grant from the OR State Library. All library programs are free, but a library card is required to check out books and other materials.
For more information about this and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
