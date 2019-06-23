PORTLAND, Ore. — SOLVE’s largest event of the year, the Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup presented by AAA, is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in conjunction with National Public Land’s Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day. Join any of the dozens of coastal cleanup projects that are picking up marine debris and litter before it ends up back in the ocean.
All events are free, open to the public and family friendly.
Do your part to prevent litter from entering our oceans. Find all projects and register at https://www.solveoregon.org/beach-riverside-cleanup
