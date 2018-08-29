Kimberly Miller and Jessica Schrag have an eye for color. It’s clear to see passing their booth at the downtown Coos Bay Farmer’s Market that the mother and daughter team know a thing or two about color combinations.
This year marks the first season the duo has featured their line of handspun, hand-dyed yarn and homemade candles from their online store, Driftwood Farms Yarn & Candle Company, at the market. Miller said after years of thinking of turning their love of knitting into a business she finally decided to take the plunge and enlisted the help of her daughter, Jessica.
“We bought some yarn and some dye and we just hung out in my kitchen for a couple of weeks and played with them,” said Miller. “Every time I found an inspiration piece to recreate a color story it always turns out differently, but it always turns out good.”
In addition to their uniquely-color hand-dyed yarn, the ladies also produce their own line of crochet shawls, scarves, knitting needles as well as candles and candle-melts. The candles come in a variety of scents including hints of coffee, fruit and whiskey.
“We’ve got a fragrance called Barstool Glances and it’s a whiskey, vanilla and leather scented candle,” said Schrag. “We got the name for it after posting it online and getting a response on Facebook from a guy in Portland.”
The Barstool Glances candle is set in cocktail shaker containers and has become one of their most popular items. Schrag has also begun making wooden knitting needles, which she carves herself from pieces of driftwood she finds at nearby beaches.
“It’s kind of funny I’ve become a little obsessed with sticks now," said Schrag. “My kids think it’s hilarious because I notice sticks now when we are out anywhere.”
The ladies have quickly made a named for themselves with their booth and online interactions. As part of their setup at the farmers market, the ladies do live spinning and knitting demonstrations. Paula Veschore, a long-time customer, has volunteered on Wednesdays to work the spinning wheel.
“Every time I see their new yarn my wallet just opens up,” said Veschore. “They just come up with the most beautiful colors and items that you can’t buy anywhere else.”
While the ladies don’t have a store front yet, through their online Etsy shop, Facebook and Instagram pages they are able to fulfill orders and will on occasion do custom dyes.
“We are really working on building our business,” said Miller. “We want to see it grow.”