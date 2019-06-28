Supporters of the Jordan Cove Energy project are attempting to bolster support for the LNG terminal at the UTV takeover at Box Car Hill this weekend by having folks at the event sign pre-written letters of support to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
At the annual Utility Task Vehicle event Jordan Cove supporters of were given booth space in the main event tent, next to the event registration booth, asking folks to sign pre-written letters to FERC for the currently open comment period. Those who signed the pre-written letters were offered a raffle ticket to win three free nights of camping at Box Car Hill.
Each year the UTV takeover on Box Car Hill brings hundreds if not thousands of people from outside of the area to the North Spit.
According to Jordan Cove spokesperson Paul Vogel the folks running the booth were from Boost Southern Oregon, and not employed by the project. Jordan Cove said it was unaware of the raffle as well.
“Boost did have their raffle going and you could get in for free if you submitted a letter,” Vogel said. "You didn’t need to submit a comment to get in though.”
Vogel also said that the letters were not specifically letters of support, and that Boost Southern Oregon and Jordan Cove are collecting all letters to give to FERC whether they are supportive or not.
“It’s not a letter of support, it’s just a letter. We’re taking letters against as well as letters of support and submitting those to FERC,” he said.
After learning of the raffle Jordan Cove contacted Boost and suggested that they no longer offer free entry into their raffle in exchange for comments, and Boost then stopped.
According to FERC they do not regulate how people submit comments on things like the Draft Environmental Impact Study. FERC also said that it is an environmental review, and decisions are not made based on the amount of support or opposition.
The comment period for the DEIS ends July 5. Over the past week hearings were held in each of the four counties that would be impacted by the project in order to gather public input.
The pre-written letter to FERC reads:
"To Whom It May Concern:
"I am writing to voice my support for the Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector. I urge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issues certificates to Jordan Cove Energy Project and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline under the Natural Gas Act. This project is important to me and my community and it meets high standards of design, public benefit and environmental preservation that is outlined under the Natural Gas Act, and the DEIS fully informs the public and decision makers of potential impacts of the project to the environment as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
"Jordan Cove is a $10 billion-dollar project, which would make it the largest private economic development investment in Southern Oregon’s history. The FERC must weigh the tremendous long-term for our region when determining public benefit, including:
"- Creating thousands of both direct and spin-off jobs during the construction and operation
" - More than 6,000 jobs at peak construction and more than 8,500 spin off jobs in sectors like hospitality , retail, tourism, and healthcare
"- More than 200 permanent direct positions during operation, and its forecasted to create 1,500 permanent spin-off jobs during operations.
" - Generating more than $60 million annually in average property tax revenue to Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath Counties.
" - Contributing an average of $50 million annually to Oregon in state taxes to support critical public services including public education, libraries, roads, and public safety.
" - Spending approximately $100 million annually to operate Jordan Cove offices. These annual Purchases and household spending by employees would support the creation of an additional ~1,500 jobs in Oregon, more than $95 million in additional labor income, and more than $230 million in additional output for Oregon Businesses.
" - Brining a new, innovative industry to the West Coast of the United States, which could reasonably result in additional increased economic activity at the Port of Coos Bay and with international trade industries.
" - Investing hundreds of millions of dollars in port modernization, safety and security enhancements, tidal monitoring systems and first responder training.
" - Committing roughly $100 million in environmental projects, including restoring local wetlands to their natural state, which supports the rebounding of sensitive species like the Coho Salmon."
At the bottom of the letter there is a few lines for folks to provide any additional information they would like to add, followed by lines for name and address.
The members of Boost who were encouraging folks at the event to sign these pre-written comments were also offering event goer’s blank letters to submit a comment in their own words.