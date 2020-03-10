Lloyd Charles Kreutzer
July 6, 1927 - March 7, 2020
A celebration of the life of Langlois resident, Lloyd Charles Kreutzer, will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March, 20, 2020 at the Langlois Community Church with a potluck to follow at the Langlois Cheese Factory..
Lloyd was born July 6, 1927 in Bandon, along with his twin brother, Lowell, the son of Louis and Olive Farrier Kreutzer. He died March 7, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 92 years, 8 months and one day.
Lloyd grew up on his family ranch and would deliver milk before school then go to school and then come back to work on the ranch. His driving began early and his first accident was at age 5 when he was driving the pickup for his dad and hit an apple tree in the orchard. Beyond this he would drive truck for 80 years.
On August 6, 1950, Lloyd married Geraldine Holycross.
After graduating from Langlois High School, Lloyd drove truck for various companies and then in 1963, he and Geraldine bought the ranch from his parents and he raised cattle and sheep and milked cows. He always had a love of reading and in the past few years especially enjoyed reading history.
His wife of nearly 65 years, Geraldine, preceded him in death on February 5, 2016.
He is survived by his daughters, Vicki & Richard Elias and Kristy Sandez; twin brother Lowell Kreutzer; daughter-in-law, Laurie Kreutzer; grandchildren, Kelly, Amanda, Tobey, Keegan & Jenny, Carrie, Tracye & Kevin, Scott and Bomen; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Jameaka, Jayme, Dannika, Elizabeth, Gabe, Lexi, Kyle, Bailey and Scarlett and a great-great-grandson, Emmitt.
In addition to Geraldine he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tom; daughter, Bonnie; granddaughters, Shayna and Angelena; brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Anne and Ruth.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Bandon Historical Society in Lloyd’s memory.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service,Bandon.
