BANDON — “Looking back to celebrate a life, whether a loved one’s or your own, can be rewarding, invigorating, and cathartic,” said Heidi Connolly of Harvard Girl Word Services, presenter of the free workshop, “Writing Your Own Living Legacy Letter.”
The workshop will be held at 1 pm. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Pacific View Assisted Living in Bandon. To attend this free workshop, RSVP to Pacific View at 541-347-7502.
At the workshop, participants will explore how to write their own “Living Letter,” providing a great opportunity to tell their own stories, share memories of a lifetime and leave a written legacy for family and friends. Connolly also offers writing and editing services for obituaries, eulogies and memoirs.
Contact Pacific View for more information. Connolly can be reached at heidi2lakes@gmail.com and at harvardgirledits.com.