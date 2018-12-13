For all the talk about opioid addiction and the need to address it, an audit by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office shows the state lags far behind others in preventing abuse.
Secretary of State Dennis Richardson on Tuesday released the audit report, saying he was "heartbroken" by some of the findings.
The biggest problem appears to be weaknesses in Oregon's prescription drug monitoring program, operated by the Oregon Health Authority. Created in 2009, the program, known by its initials, PDMP, should allow the state to share information about potential abuse with health licensing boards and law enforcement, but state laws prevent the OHA from doing that. Auditors found 148 people who received controlled substance prescriptions from 30 or more different prescribers. One person had 290 opioid prescriptions filled by 75 pharmacies.
Oregon also is one of only nine states that does not require prescribing physicians and pharmacies to check the PDMP database before writing or filling prescriptions. And Oregon law does not require the state's PDMP to collect some data that could help prevent abuse, including prescriptions filled by other than retail pharmacies, and prescriptions written by veterinarians that may be diverted to human use.
In one case, an individual obtained prescriptions for 242 tablets of oxycodone and 87 tablets of clonazepam by two different doctors, and filled them at a long-term care pharmacy that is exempt from reporting to the PDMP, so those prescriptions were not included in that patient's prescription history. The same patient saw a third physician in the same month and obtained a prescription for 112 oxycodone tablets and 84 clonazepam, and filled it at a retail pharmacy. The third doctor and the retail pharmacist would have had no way of knowing about the other prescriptions by checking the PDMP database.
Deaths from opioid overdoses have declined in Oregon, unlike other states, but the number of deaths remains above the rate in 2000. An Oregonian dies from prescription opioids every three days on average. Auditors noted that the decline in overdose deaths may be the result of more widespread availability and use of naloxone, which reverses the effects of overdose.
In a letter responding to the audit, OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz said her agency agrees with the findings, but state law limits OHA's ability to comply with the recommended changes. Lawmakers should make it a priority to change the laws to allow the monitoring program to operate the way it should.
This is more than just a bureaucratic problem. Lives are at stake.
-- Medford Mail Tribune