<h2>Lions Club Tournament
Oct. 11-12
At Coos Bay
Class 4A — 1. Marshfield 8 Varsity; 2. Fremont 8; 3. Jolane Red; 4. Siuslaw Gold; 5. Harbor Lights; 6. Millicoma; 7. Coquille 7; 8. Scotts Mills (Silverton). Sportsmanship: Millicoma.
Class 3A — 1. Fremont 7; 2. Jolane White; 3. Myrtle Point Blue; 4. Siuslaw Blue; 5. North Bend 8 Varsity; 6. Reedsport; 7. North Bend 7 Varsity; 8. Coquille 8. Sportsmanship: North Bend 7 Varsity.
Class 2A — 1. Powers; 2. Riley Creek; 3. Smith River (Calif.); 4. Silver Crest (Silverton); 5. Coffenberry 8; 6. Myrtle Point White; 7. Coffenberry 7; 8. Azalea 7. Sportsmanship: Silver Crest.
Class 1A — 1. Redwood (Calif.); 2. Butte Creek (Silverton); 3. North Bend 7 JV; 4. Marshfield JV; 5. Azalea 8; 6. Sunset; 7. Trinity Lutheran (Portland); 8. North Bend 8 JV. Sportsmanship: North Bend 8 JV.