COOS BAY — John Lemmons stood on the track leaning up against the black railing separating the competitors’ area from the spectators, his attention needed for a handful of minutes.
But Marshfield needed to start practicing. First on the agenda was a warm-up and Lemmons knew exactly who to call on. He loudly got Aiden Adams’ attention, and the senior, standing at midfield, just as loudly, puled the Pirates to the opposite goal line to start the warm-up without the head coach.
Holland and three-year starter Gannon Holland, a fellow lineman, have become the foundational force on which the Pirates’ success is built.
“They are the rock of leadership on this team,” Lemmons said. “Aiden was, last year as a junior, was our No. 1 vocal leader and leader by example. They’re not just leaders in football. They’re leaders in school. They’re good students. They’re good citizens. They’re just the type of kids that every coach wants.”
It wasn't always the case.
Holland entered the starting lineup as a sophomore two years ago playing tackle and moved to center last season where he returns for his final high school season.
He was admittedly scared, trying to match the expectations of the coaches and the program and his teammates.
“All the best guys go to varsity,” Holland recalled of joining the starting lineup. “They’re men. It’s scary. We’re entering a different realm of physicality here.”
Adams entered the starting lineup at the end of his sophomore season when an injury forced him in and never left.
“I wasn’t ever really nervous,” Adams said. “I worked really hard and I felt like I deserved to be there. And so my work put me there and I could hang out with the rest of the guys. I was always pretty confident in my abilities.”
The two seniors developed into leaders.
Holland earned the respect for staying in the starting lineup and being productive and setting an example of work. Adams was always loud and vocal and talkative, it just took some time for people to start listening.
And eventually they did.
“It became natural, like I became a natural leader,” Adams said. “I don’t say I try super hard to be a leader, but both us, we lead by example. We both work hard all the time.”
“In Aiden’s case, nobody knows the warmup anymore,” Holland dryly joked. “We don’t know it anymore because he’s done it for two years.”
Holland and Adams learned a language. It’s based in English, using English words, but it’s essentially gibberish, a code where certain words mean certain blocking schemes.
The two conspired to come up with a code that is simultaneously hard to guess and simply amuses them.
“Mostly with our playcalling, coach has kind of lost it because we have a really wacky (system),” Adams said. “Even the people in front of us, they get confused. I’ve had people laugh in front of us before because of all our calls.
It’s not just that they come up with a code. It’s that Lemmons and the coaching staff allow them to do it without any interference. As long as the message is being communicated effectively, there’s no harm in making it amusing. Football is a results-driven enterprise. If something works, you do it.
It’s an example of the trust and confidence Lemmons has in the two seniors up front.
As center, Holland already has a leadership role, since he makes the calls for the line. Adams, meanwhile, is the vocal leader, reinforcing the message of trust with teammates.
“If you just go with the basic calls and there’s nothing fun about it, everyone gets down,” Adams said. “But if you keep making new things that everyone likes and enjoys, it lifts their spirits, makes them feel good.”
They do far more than just create their fun code, of course.
When the coaching staff wants a message sent to the team but want it sent by players, they have Adams and Holland do it. The pair will get a text from the coaching staff and they’ll disseminate the message.
“We’re the first ones to know a lot of things,” Holland said.
“They’ll run stuff by us,” Adams added. “When something changes they’ll run it by us to see how everyone feels.”
To be trusted to give the message as given is important and rare and special.
“It takes special kids to do that and those are a couple special kids,” Lemmons said. “They’re a couple kids we have a lot of trust in to always do the right thing, do exactly what you ask in them and not waver in any way. We’re pretty blessed to have a couple kids like that.”