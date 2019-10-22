Linda Louise Newman
December 17, 1951 - October 10, 2019
Linda, loving wife of Mike Newman passed away peacefully in Springfield, Ore. after a long illness. She spent the last 24 years of her life on their beautiful ranch in Coquille, Ore. She was a huge lover of animals and enjoyed trail riding, and hiking with their dogs. Linda was a talented artist as well, and loved her weekly painting classes. As a member of the Pacific Cove Humane Society she worked tirelessly toward establishing a no-kill shelter in her area. She loved spending time with family and friends and always looked forward to the holidays and reunions.
She was born in Berkeley, Calif. to Frank and Barbara Bush. As the youngest of three children, she grew up in San Francisco looking up to her two older brothers Frank and Fred. Linda graduated from college and became a licensed dental assistant and office manager. She met her husband Mike several years before they married in 1975. Mike's profession took them to various locations in California, including Fresno, Northridge and Novato before moving to Coquille.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Frank Bush and mother, Barbara Bush of San Mateo Calif. Linda is survived by her husband, Mike Newman; brother, Frank Bush, Jr.; sister-in-law, Laura (Mahan) Bush; brother, Fred Bush; sister in law, Ann (Keuchler) Bush; nieces, Jessica Bush, Elizabeth (Bush) Wheeles; nephew, James Bush; grand-nephews, Cameron, Myles, Lucas; and many beloved cousins.
Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation.