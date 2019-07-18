Linda Kridelbaugh, 71, of North Bend, Oregon, passed away on July 9, 2019 with family by her side in Portland, OR. Linda was born on June 2, 1948.
Linda Kridelbaugh was an extraordinary mother, friend, and all around human. Linda began her remarkable life in the summer of 1948 in Minnesota. Linda grew up in the wilds of the Midwest mostly adjacent to Native American reservations where her father was a social worker. Her childhood experience gave her compassion, strong boot straps, and an understanding into the racial injustices that exist in this country. It was these boot straps that led her to graduate with her bachelor’s degree as a very small minority of females with a major of mathematics.
She went on to work for IBM in New York and then Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, she dove into the Cali lifestyle by buying a convertible, enjoying Malibu, and adopting an Afghan hound. In the early 70's, she relocated to Eugene, OR to obtain a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Oregon where she met her soon to be husband Stephen Kridelbaugh. Linda took a job at Weyerhauser writing code and then teaching at Lower Columbia College. Linda continued teaching math and computer science when the family relocated to Illinois.
Linda and her family returned to the Pacific Northwest in 1995. Linda truly found her home in North Bend. She continued her teaching career at SWOCC then moved into the Vice President of Administrative Services position. She became an integral part of SWOCC. Linda also continued her love of sailing by joining the Coos Bay Yacht Club. She went on to be the first female commodore of the club.
Linda’s legacy of inclusion, love, and kindness will survive in all that knew and loved her. Linda was preceded in death by Stephen Kridelbaugh. Linda is survived by her three children; Kristen, Erick, and Kari, and brother; Bruce.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 20th, at 2 p.m. at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute. The family asks that donations be made to the SWOCC Kridelbaugh Foundation in lieu of flowers.