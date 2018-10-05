<h2>Lighthouse Classic
Gymnastics Plus results listed by age group, with scores for vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around
Level 3 Younger
Vault: 1. Heidi Riehl, 9.500; 2. Iona Speidel, 8.900; 3. Ally Wee, 8.850; 4. Kayleigh Sampson, 8.700; 5. Calli Muffett, 8.650. Bars: 1. Muffett, 9.275; 2. Riehl, 8.450; 3. Wee, 8.150; 4. Sampson, 7.400; 5. Speiidel, 6.750. Beam: 1. Muffett, 8.750; 2. Speidel, 7.750; 3. 3. Wee, 7.600; 4. Riehl, 7.250; 5. Sampson, 6.000. Floor: 1. Muffett, 9.100; 2. Wee, 8.500; 3. Speidel, 8.400; 4. Riehl, 8.075; 5. Sampson, 6.050. All-Around: 1. Muffett, 35.775; 2. Riehl, 33.275; 3. Wee, 33.100; 4. Speidel, 31.800; 5. Sampson, 28.150.
Level 3 Middle
Vault: 1. tie-Alyssa Tyner, and Addison Hansen, 9.150; 5. Jo Jo Hall, 8.850. Bars: 3. Tyner, 8.225; 4. Hall, 8.100; 6. Hansen, 7.725. Beam: 3. Tyner, 7.925; 5. Hansen, 7.575; 6. Hall, 7.400. Floor: 2. Tyner, 8.900; 4. Hall, 8.350; 5. Hansen, 8.250. All-Around: 3. Tyner, 34.200; 4. tie-Hanson and Hall, 32.700.
Level 3 Older
Vault: 2. Olivia Washburn, 8.950; 5. Lily Stanton, 8.400. Bars: 4. Stanton, 7.875; 5. Washburn, 6.500. Beam: 4. Washburn, 7.400; 5. Stanton, 6.850. Floor: 4. Washburn, 8.100; 5. Stanton, 7.450. All-Around: 4. Washburn, 30.950; 5. Stanton, 30.575.
Level 4 Younger
Vault: 2. Ailey Barich, 7.650. Bars: 3. Barish, 5.750. Beam: 2. Barich, 8.225. Floor: 2. Barich, 8.200. All-Around: 3. Barich, 29.825.
Level 4 Middle
Vault: 2. Annabelle VanHoof, 8.000; 3. Kiarra Roland, 7.750. Bars: 3. VanHoof, 5.950; 4. Roland, 5.350. Beam: 3. Roland, 8.375; 4. VanHoof, 8.075. Floor: 2. VanHoof, 8.300; 4. Roland, 7.600. All-Around: 3. VanHoof, 30.325; 4. Roland, 29.075.
Level 4 Older
Vault: 1. Danni Buhr, 8.550; 2. Avie Bradbury-Nelson, 8.400; 4. Maili Hiner, 7.700. Bars: 2. Hiner, 7.250; 3. Bradbury-Nelson, 4.950. Buhr no score. Beam: 2. Bradbury-Nelson, 7.475; 3. Buhr, 7.200; 4. Hiner, 7.100. Floor: 2. Bradbury-Nelson, 7.900; 3. Buhr, 7.800; 4. Hiner, 7.200. All-Around: 2. Hiner, 29.250; 3. Bradbury-Nelson, 28.725; 4. Buhr, 23.550.
Level 5
Vault: 2. Drew Hood, 8.800. Bars: 4. Hood, 6.350. Beam: 2. Hood, 8.700. Floor: 3. Hood, 8.500. All-Around: 3. Hood, 32.350.
<h2>Oregon State Championships
Level 6
Vault: 57. Charlie Dea, 8.850; 70. Camila Torres-Zepeda, 8.750; 74. Alison Kirby, 8.700; 80. Amyaika Funk, 8.675; 93. Guadalope Trujillo, 8.475Bars: 63. Kirby, 8.550; 85. Trujillo, 8.100; 88. Torres-Zepeda, 8.075; 100. Funk, 7.725; 102. Dea, 7.550.Beam: 64. Kirby, 9.000; 89. tie-Torres-Zepeda and Dea, 8.700; 98. Trujillo, 8.550; 105. Funk, 7.700. Floor: 27. Funk, 9.425; 69. Torres-Zepeda, 9.125; 72. Kirby, 9.100; 85. tie-Trujillo and Dea, 9.050. All-Around: 76. Kirby, 35.350; 91. Torres-Zepeda, 34.650; 97. Trujillo, 34.175; 98. Dea, 34.150; 101. Funk, 33.525.
Level 8
Vault: 27. Kiana Thomas, 8.755; 54. Aliyah White, 8.150. Bars: 56. White, 7.700; 57. Thomas, 7.675. Beam: 45. White, 8.575; 51. Thomas, 8.400. Floor: 51. White, 8.875; 53. Thomas, 8.725. All-Around: 53. Thomas, 33.575; 35. White, 33.300.