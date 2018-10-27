Festus (Jim) and Ruby Walter will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in Hawaii. They were married in Myrtle Point on Nov. 9, 1968.
Jim worked at Georgia Pacific for 27 years until they closed down. He went to SWOCC and received his degree in forestry. He then worked in the County Assessor’s Office until he retired in 2004. Ruby worked as a beautician for many years and then for Walmart for 10 years.
They are currently the pastors of Victory Tabernacle Church in Coquille. They have three children: Audie Staten (deceased), Linda Eickhoff and Festus Walter Jr. They have four grandchildren: Damara Walter, Marissa Walter, Rachel Eickhoff and Tyler Eickhoff.