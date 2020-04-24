Stephanie Polizzi, registered dietician with the Oregon State University Extension Family & Community Health for Coos and Curry counties, offers some options for people to exercise through free, live sessions with the Unviersity of Idaho Extension that are accessible from a computer. For more information, contact Polizzi at 541-404-7982.
Adult Aerobic Class — Tuesdays/Thursdays
10-10:45 a.m. (MST) through May 12. This is a low-impact cardiovascular fitness class that you can join via Zoom meeting https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/541054957 Meeting ID: 541 054 957 or through Facebook: Virtual Adult Aerobic Class at https://www.facebook.com/events/577185509821122/
Fitness Made Simple! — Tuesdays/Thursdays
11 a.m.-12 p.m. (MST) through May 12. Strength, toning, resistance exercises. This is a chair-based exercise class that can be done while seated or standing. Use of hand weights, resistance bands, and/or exercise balls optional. Modifiable for a variety of fitness abilities. Join Zoom Meeting https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/826968371 Meeting ID: 826 968 371 or through Facebook: Virtual Fitness Made Simple Class: https://www.facebook.com/events/273059127054259/
Gentle Chair Yoga — Thursdays
4-5 p.m. (MST) through May 7. Seated and standing poses appropriate for all flexibility levels. Focuses on balance, flexibility, and strength. Classes instructed by Leslee Blanch, certified group fitness and yoga instructor. Join Zoom Meeting https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/690939582 Meeting ID: 690 939 582 or through Facebook: Virtual Chair Yoga: https://www.facebook.com/events/658542541592544/
