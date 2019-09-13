COOS BAY — Coos Health & Wellness supports U.S. Surgeon General Advisory on marijuana’s damaging effects on the developing brain.
Last week the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on marijuana use and the developing brain, to emphasize the importance of protecting our most precious resource: our nation’s youth. Coos Health & Wellness is pleased to support the Surgeon General and continue its initiatives to protect the public’s health regarding cannabis use.
There is no known safe level of cannabis use during pregnancy or adolescence. The safest choice for pregnant women and adolescents is to not use cannabis.
Coos Health & Wellness continues to protect the public’s health by understanding and minimizing the negative public health effects of cannabis use; educating the public about adverse health issues related to cannabis use; protecting children and vulnerable populations from cannabis exposure; preventing youth cannabis use; and monitoring cannabis use, attitudes and health effects in Coos County.
For resources for pregnant mothers, parents, teens, and educators visit,