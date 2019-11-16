COOS BAY — "If you’re hungry – we’d like to feed you. If you need a warm jacket – we’d like to clothe you."
The South Coast Gospel Mission will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, at the mission. The mission is located behind Coos Bay Toyota, at 1999 N. Seventh St., Coos Bay.
No one should goes hungry this holiday. Financial support is needed to purchase the food and supplies to prepare the meal for those less fortunate.
People can also donate online and check out the services the mission provides for the homeless at www.southcoastgospelmission.org.
For more information, call South Coast Gospel Mission at 541-269-5017.