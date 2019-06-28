Q: I’ve been fighting sinusitis for years. It doesn’t seem to matter what my doctor tries, nothing seems to have any lasting result. I’ve even undergone surgery twice in the past. My doctor tells me that I’m a particularly challenging case. Why am I different? — Challenged
Dear Challenged:
Let me title this response as the categories of sinusitis, diagnosis and treatment.
When we think of sinusitis we all consider the classic infection that follows a bad head cold or allergy flare-up where the nose becomes horribly congested, there are associated headaches and drainage is copious. This represents classic acute sinusitis, and in the normal situation clears up spontaneously or with a single course of antibiotics. Underlying nasal anatomy and function are usually normal.
There is a much more complex category of sinusitis known as chronic sinusitis. It is in this category effective treatment becomes more challenging. Most forms of chronic sinusitis will not respond to simple medical therapy and often will require a combined treatment approach which includes surgery. Even within this category there are patients who will be easier to treat and those that will become very challenging to control adequately. You seem to fall into this last category.
Within chronic sinusitis, the 2 major categories are 1) Non-Eosinophilic, and 2) Eosinophilic. The second category is further broken down into, a) Idiopathic, b) Aspirin Exacerbated and c) Allergic Fungal. Clearly, not all sinus disease is created equally and each of these categories needs to be approached in a slightly different way.
Non-eosinophilic disease is the easiest to manage. It is usually the result of a prolonged infection or multiple acute infections often in the face of some type of sinus outflow obstruction. This leads to chronic changes in the sinus linings where the mucus becomes much thicker, the cells which move the mucus blanket become less functional and more stubborn forms of bacteria tend to colonize the sinuses. Treatment here normally involves improving drainage of the sinuses and correcting any anatomic issues which may affect nasal symmetry.
Eosinophilic disease is usually associated with nasal polyps. These patients tend to have a strong allergic propensity where a large part of their disease is not so much infectious but rather reactive. It’s this second component that makes Eosinophilic disease by far the most difficult sinus population to treat effectively. This subgroup has the highest rate of recurrent disease and often will undergo more than one surgery before satisfactory control can be achieved. The goal of surgery is to open the sinuses and remove obstructing nasal polyps. But, it’s the stabilizing of the underlying allergic propensity that will provide the best long-term control. This requires strong allergy management requiring the involvement of an allergist.
Steroids play a major role in controlling this category of disease, both systemic and topical. Topical steroid treatments have seen major advances recently. The newer technique is known as high volume nasal steroid irrigation. This is probably the single most beneficial area developed for controlling these patients long term. Another newer development is a device called a steroid eluting stent. During surgery (or if there is a recurrence) these devices can be placed within the sinuses and can dissolve polys or prevent them from reforming.
Looking at the other subcategories, when there is aspirin sensitivity, a patient can be desensitized to aspirin using a rapid in office desensitization protocol. Following this an aspirin allergy can often be reversed in a day. This needs to be done under the close supervision of an allergist. When there is allergic fungal sinusitis the fungus can be treated systemically, topically or when present in bulk, surgically removed. Occasionally, this subgroup of patients may also require allergy management to desensitize them to fungus for best results.
As a last resort, in cases of refractory chronic eosinophilic sinusitis there are newer experimental bio-drugs that can be helpful. These come from the class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are immune boosting chemicals engineered to attack a specific target. Here they are designed to bind with the IgE antibody class. IgE antibodies are one component of our immune system which triggers an allergic response in an individual. An anti IgE monoclonal antibody blocks this reactive pathway thus improving your chances of controlling the sinus disease.
So, sinusitis can be simple or exceedingly complex. If you fall into the complex category it can be very frustrating for both the patient and physician to achieve satisfactory control of this disease process. Luckily, with better understanding of the subtypes of this disease process newer treatment modalities are being developed which allow for better control of what has been a very challenging disease to have.
— Doc H
