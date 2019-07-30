ROSEBURG — Sitting on roughly 200 acres of pristine Oregon real estate, Douglas Fir towering over historic buildings built before, during and after WWII, the Roseburg VA Health Care System campus resides in the heart of Roseburg, Oregon. That is fitting considering the importance of RVAHCS to the 62,000 Veterans of the Central and Southwestern regions of the Beaver State.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is a large organization with nearly 380-thousand employees across the United States and its territories. The VA is organized into three main compartments, the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and National Cemetery Administration, all designed to serve the needs of Veterans and their families.
While the VA might seem like a behemoth, the front line of RVAHCS are moms, dads, sons, daughters and neighbors within the communities of Lane, Douglas, Coos and Curry counties. Just ask Sarah Teeter, the Veterans Experience Officer here.
“The Roseburg VA Health Care System is relatively small in numbers, but we’re still a community within a community, in a sense,” said Teeter, an Air Force and Gulf War Veteran. “We come here each day to serve our Veterans, and then we go home as members of the community. People like me have a deep sense of responsibility to our Veterans because they’re our neighbors and our friends. We go to church with them, our kids go to school with their kids, and we owe them the best we have to offer.”
With approximately 980 employees on staff in Roseburg, and roughly 1,300 on staff across its other facilities across Southwestern Oregon, RVAHCS is a community composed of many different departments and services to serve the needs enrolled Veterans and families. VA providers and employees offer most health care services offered at a traditional hospital, from routine health care and treatment to mental health care and Women Veterans care.
“Our team here is committed to serving the needs of our Veterans and their families,” said Teeter. “Many of us are Veterans ourselves, and we strive to give each one of our Veterans the service and care we expect for ourselves. We have a very high percentage of Veterans in the areas we serve – as high as 14 or 15 percent, in many communities – when the national average is about six and a half percent. So, what we do here has a huge impact on a large portion of the community.”
The VA MISSION Act of 2018 sprang into full effect in June. The act, which is helping to streamline care for enrolled Veterans, offers several new benefits, including access to Urgent Care facilities. Education about the MISSION Act and its impact on Veteran care is important to the providers and employees at RVAHCS, according to the facility’s director, Keith Allen.
“The MISSION Act is an important step in VA-provided health care here in Southwestern Oregon,” said Allen. “It opens up many options for our Veterans and will help us provide more comprehensive care for our patients. Part of that is informing our community about the MISSION Act and how it will help improve access to care.
“We continue to focus on improving our services here at RVAHCS, at our clinics in Eugene, North Bend and Brookings. Our goal is to be a health care ‘Center of Excellence,’ and the MISSION Act will help us achieve that.”
RVAHCS providers and employees routinely communicate with Veterans and families to explain the benefits of the MISSION Act. Veterans may check VA benefit eligibility by calling 1-833-4VETNOW or by calling the RVAHCS eligibility office at (800) 549-8387. A full explanation of new benefits and eligibility can be found at https://missionact.va.gov/.
“We want our Veterans to have all the information they need to help guide their health care and to work with our providers to help us improve overall veteran experience at RVAHCS,” said Allen. “We owe each of our enrolled Veterans the very best care available, not just in the Northwest, but across the country.”
Point of contact for this release is Tim Parish, Public Affairs Officer, Roseburg VA Health Care System; timothy.parish@va.gov; 541-440-1270.