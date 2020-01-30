{{featured_button_text}}

ROSEBURG — The Roseburg VA Health Care System is planning to host an End of Life Symposium on Thursday, Feb. 13. During the event, Veterans and their families will learn how to navigate end-of-life planning from experts at the VA, Social Security Administration, hospice caregivers, and more.

The symposium is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roseburg VA campus, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., inside the Building 16 Auditorium.

Point of contact for this release is Tim Parish, Public Affairs Officer, Roseburg VA Health Care System; timothy.parish@va.gov; 541-440-3026.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0