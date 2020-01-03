MYRTLE POINT — Stephanie Polizzi, MPH, RDN certified lifestyle medicine practitioner with Coos County Oregon State University Extension's Family and Community Health will give two presentations.
On Tuesday, Jan 7, Polizzi will discuss how the evidence behind Lifestyle Medicine and its potential to reverse type 2 diabetes. This presentation will begin at noon at the BAH Community Education Center located at 3950 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. The class is free but registration is suggested to ensure adequate materials will be available. Call 541-572-5263, 25292.
At noon Friday, Jan. 10, learn about Food as Medicine. Discover how simple foods can prevent and reverse many of today's chronic diseases. This presentation will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. For more information on these programs, call 541-267-2347.