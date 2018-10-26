VISTA, Calif. — Paradise Marketing, America's Number One source of condoms and lubricants, wants to make customers aware of the dangers of counterfeit brand-name condoms flooding the worldwide market.
Following a spate of raids on illegal production centers and fake products in Puerto Rico, Kenya and across China, the California-based company is getting the word out about the dangers of cheaply- made prophylactics and sexual health products.
Dennis Paradise, President and CEO of Paradise Marketing, says that “the illegal manufacturing of counterfeit condoms, made with substandard-quality materials that compromise customer safety, has become a serious problem.
“Paradise Marketing is the direct and authorized distribution source for Durex, Okamoto, Trojan, Lifestyles, One, Atlas, Kimono and others, and our products are guaranteed to be factory-direct and covered by proper liability insurance.”
Paradise warns that buying cheap imitations comes at a very large cost: “Counterfeit condoms not only do not protect against pregnancy or sexually-transmitted infections, they are often made with hazardous, unsafe materials. Make sure to buy from a reputable, authorized seller and check the packaging very carefully before using.”
For more information, contact www.paradisemarketing.com.