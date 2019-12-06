PORTLAND. Ore. — The Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) took final disciplinary action against the following nurses or nursing assistants during its November 13, 2019, Board Meeting. Copies of public disciplinary documents for any of the below actions are available on the Board’s website at www.oregon.gov/OSBN/documents/OSBN_discipline11-13-19.pdf or by contacting the OSBN office at 971-673-0658.
Benton County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Withdrawal of Lauren M. Davis’s RN license application for willful misrepresentation in applying for a license, and using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Bentonville, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Herma Ornes (200242299RN), of Corvallis, Ore., for performing acts beyond her authorized scope, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
Clackamas County
- The Board revoked the registered nurse license of Lindy J. Beers (201242466RN) for violating the terms and conditions of a Board Order. She resides in Canby, Ore.
Coos County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Caleb M. Gasche (201707353RN) on probation for 24 months for demonstrated incidents of reckless behavior, and using intoxicants to the extent injurious to himself or others. He resides in Coos Bay, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Deborah L. Taylor (201243519RN) on probation for 12 months for failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in North Bend, Ore.
Jackson County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of John P. Zierden (200041213RN) on probation for 24 months for falsifying data, the unauthorized removal of drugs from the workplace, and practicing nursing while impaired. He resides in Central Point, Ore.
Josephine County
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Veronica Villarreal (201393717RN), of Grants Pass, Ore., for entering falsified documentation into an agency record, and demonstrated incidents of dishonesty.
Klamath County
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Carolynn Conti (201404525RN), of Klamath Falls, Ore., for leaving a nursing assignment without notifying appropriate personnel, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
Lane County
- The Board suspended the practical nurse license of Erik C. Brown (200530212LPN) for 30 days for inaccurate and incomplete recordkeeping, and falsifying an agency record. He resides in Eugene, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the nursing assistant certificate of Melissa S. Foote (201703605CNA), of Eugene, Ore., for violating a person’s rights to privacy and confidentiality.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Shirlin M. Gauthier’s registered nurse license and adult nurse practitioner certificate (200540286RN/200550016NP) for using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself and others, willful misrepresentation in applying for license renewal, and obtaining unauthorized prescription medications. She resides in Eugene, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Lucille D. Judish’s registered nurse license (085075395RN) for violating the terms and conditions of a Board Order. She resides in Springfield, Ore.
Linn County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Withdrawal of Candice Dixson’s CNA certification application for willful misrepresentation in applying for a license, and using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Albany, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the nursing assistant certificate of Pamela J. Reyne (000044271CNA), of Albany, Ore., for failing to maintain professional boundaries, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable CNA duties.
Marion County
- The Board imposed a $3,000 civil penalty against River Valley Rheumatology and Infusion, Inc. for employing a person without a current registered nurse license.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Diana K. Schweitzer (095000482RN) on probation for 12 months for demonstrated incidents of neglectful behavior, and practicing while unable due to a physical impairment. She resides in Keizer, Ore.
Multnomah County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Christina L. Barnes’s registered nurse license (200842581RN) for violating the terms and conditions of the Health Professionals’ Services Program monitoring agreement. She resides in Lake Oswego, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Stephanie J. Christner (201605655RN) on probation for 24 months for entering incomplete documentation into a health record, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Portland, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Sara B. Kauffman’s registered nurse license and family and adult nurse practitioner certificates (082008253RN/200150139NP/082008253N3) for failing to respect the dignity and rights of clients. She resides in Portland, Ore.
Polk County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Veronica A. Carter’s registered nurse license (089000114RN) for entering inaccurate documentation into a health record, and practicing while unable due to a mental impairment. She resides in Dallas, Ore.
Wasco County
- The Board suspended the nursing assistant certificate of Glenda Mendoza (200612267CNA) for a minimum of 14 days for failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation. She resides in The Dalles, Ore.
Washington County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Clarissa L. (Rowley) Pitts (200641157RN) on probation for 24 months for the unauthorized removal of drugs from the workplace, and practicing while unfit due to a mental impairment. She resides in Hillsboro, Ore.
- The Board suspended the nursing assistant certificate of Ryan D. Reeder (201709317CNA) for a minimum of 14 days for failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation. He resides in Beaverton, Ore.
- The Board imposed a $2,500 civil penalty against Molly M. Rodden’s psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certificate (201902719NP-PP) for practicing nursing without a current license. She resides in Beaverton, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Tammy L. Satre (201042510RN), of Hillsboro, Ore., for failing to take action to preserve client safety based on nursing assessment and judgement.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Amy J. Silici (099007675RN) on probation for 24 months for the entering inaccurate and falsified documentation into a health record, and failing to take action to preserve client safety. She resides in Sherwood, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Randi L. Wilson’s nursing assistant certificate (201602375CNA) for conviction of a crime that bears demonstrable relationship to CNA duties, and demonstrated incidents of dishonesty and fraud. She resides in Forest Grove, Ore.
Yamhill County
- The Board revoked the registered nurse license of Rebecca L. Moss (095003164RN) for violating the terms and conditions of a Board Order. She resides in McMinnville, Ore.
Out of State
- Colorado—The Board revoked the registered nurse and certified nurse anesthetist licenses of Bradley D. Patrick (200743831RN/200760034CRNA) for failing to answer questions truthfully on an application for licensure, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. He resides in Denver, Colo.
- Virginia—The Board suspended the registered nurse license of Jordan Slayton (201807805RN) for a minimum of 14 days for failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation. She resides in Danville, Va.
- Washington—The Board placed the registered nurse license of Laura Boyd (201901249RN) on probation for 12 months for failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice, and failing to answer questions truthfully. She resides in Walla Walla, Wash.
- Washington—The Board accepted the Voluntary Withdrawal of Erin Irwin’s RN endorsement application for multiple arrests that bear a demonstrable relationship to the practice of nursing. She resides in Vancouver, Wash.
- Washington—The Board placed the psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner certificate of Scott W. Pecora (200150056NP) on probation for 12 months for failing to maintain professional boundaries, engaging in sexual misconduct with a client in the workplace, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. He resides in Vancouver, Wash.
The status of any nurse or nursing assistant licensed in Oregon is available on the OSBN website at www.oregon.gov/OSBN; click on "License Verification."
