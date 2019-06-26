OHSU Doernbecher is among nation’s best children’s hospitals for 10th consecutive year

PORTLLAND, Ore. — OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has been named among the best children’s hospitals in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-2020 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.
This year, OHSU Doernbecher was recognized in the following pediatric specialties:
- 19th in Neonatology
- 47th in Cancer
- 29th in Nephrology
- 29th in Neurology and neurosurgery
- 50th in Orthopedics
- 41st in Pulmonology
“Since OHSU Doernbecher first applied for rankings consideration a decade ago, it has consistently been recognized as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals,” said Mary Beth Martin, B.S.N., M.B.A., vice president for Women’s and Children’s Services, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. “This acknowledgement is a strong testament to our physicians, nurses, staff and partner hospitals, as well as our commitment to provide the best, and most comprehensive, care to our patients and families across Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond.”
OHSU Doernbecher is the only children’s hospital in Oregon whose pediatric specialties meet U.S. News' criteria for excellence in:
- Level and quality of hospital resources, including staffing, technology and special services.
- Delivery of care, such as reputation among pediatric specialists, programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices.
- Clinical outcomes, including patient survival, infection rates and complications.
Earlier this year, OHSU Doernbecher’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit became the first on the West Coast to earn the gold Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. In 2018, OHSU Doernbecher became Oregon’s first children’s hospital to be verified by the American College of Surgeons as both a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, and as a Level 1 Site for Children’s Surgery.
About the 2019-2020 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
The Best Children's Hospitals rankings highlight U.S. News' top 50 U.S. pediatric facilities in 10 specialty areas based on an extensive analysis using a methodology that combines clinical and operational data collected directly from a survey of 191 children's hospitals, results from a reputational survey of board-certified pediatric specialists and supplemental information from resources such as the National Cancer Institute. Eighty-six hospitals nationwide ranked in at least one specialty.
U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of sick children find the best medical care available. The rankings offer families an exclusive look at quality-related information at the individual hospital level.
Survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure volume, etc., can be viewed online and will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2020” guidebook in September.