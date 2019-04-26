The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and continues its urgent call for all blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms and frigid temperatures further reduced lifesaving donations. Severe weather has caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a 3-day supply of most blood types on hand.
Spread the word about the shortage and ask friends and family to donate. If you have questions about Douglas or Coos county drives, contact Val Gordon at 541-530-8936.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Myrtle Point High School, 717 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.redcross.org
THURSDAY, MAY 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Marshfield High School, Seventh & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. All eligible donors, especially blood donors with type O blood, are urged to give blood to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. For more information or to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SE, Bandon. www.redcross.org
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Advanced Health, 289 LaClair St., Coos Bay. www.redcross.org
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch, Coquille. www.redcross.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Red Cross Blood Drive 12:30-5:30 p.m., Maple Elementary School, 413 C St., Myrtle Point. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Powers High School, 1 High School Road, Powers. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bay Clinic, 1750 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille High School, 499 W Central Blvd., Coquille. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org