The flu has hit Coos County hard this year and we are receiving reports of various flu related hospitalizations. Influenza (flu) is a seasonal disease that can cause mild to severe illness. Most experts think flu viruses are spread mainly by droplets when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. Less often, a person might also get the flu by touching a surface or object that has the flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose. People can spread the flu even if they don't know they’re sick. The flu can be more serious for some people, including young children, pregnant women, older people, people with certain health conditions and smokers. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.
Here are a few steps you can take to protect yourself and your family from getting the flu this year:
It is still time to get your flu vaccine! The vaccine may not protect you 100 percent against the flu but it will reduce the severity of the symptoms you may get if you have the flu.
Don’t forget to wash your hands regularly:
Washing your hands often helps protect you from germs.
Use soap and warm water. Wash for 15 to 20 seconds.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. You can find these products in most supermarkets and drugstores.
If the hand sanitizer is a gel, rub your hands until the gel is dry. The gel doesn't need water to work; the alcohol kills the germs on your hands.
Take everyday precautions:
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your arm when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.
Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
Stay home if you get sick.
Clean work and household surfaces often.
If you have a chronic disease or a weakened immune system, follow your health care provider’s advice for your condition.
Ask your family, friends and health providers to get a flu vaccination.
Practice good health habits. Get plenty of sleep and exercise, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat healthy food.